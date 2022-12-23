'Curious' cat travels the world
A YouTuber who has travelled the world with his “brave” and “curious” cat to places including Mexico, Arizona, Greece, and the Pyrenees wants to “(help) cat parents do more and better with their cats”. Albert Colominas, 35, who lives in New York, US, has taken his two-year-old Bengal cat, Mia, on adventures around the globe - travelling by plane, boat, and car and showcasing the many talents of his "muse" to hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.