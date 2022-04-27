Curious Budgies Swarm Car in Outback Australia

A chatter of budgies swarmed a car in Arkaula, South Australia, on Friday, April 22.

Video recorded by Tamra Palmer shows the group of inquisitive birds hovering above and perched on top of a blue car in the Flinders Ranges, in the Australian Outback.

Palmer called the experience an “unexpected outback thrill” and poetically described the birds as “fantastic flashes of green and gold against the blue skies”.

Palmer said recent rainfall could have been the reason for budgies’ behaviour.

“Recent rains brought some rare green foliage,” Palmer said.

“We believe they may have thought the car’s reflective surfaces were water.” Credit: Tamra Palmer via Storyful