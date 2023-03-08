Curbing school violence after an uptick in physical fights

CBC

Peel police say they are investigating online threats made to six high schools in Mississauga and Brampton. In a news release Tuesday, police said officers from its youth criminal investigations bureau were made aware of online threats on social media on Thursday, March 2. The threats indicated someone would go to six secondary schools in Peel Region on Friday, March 10 with the intent to "shoot them up," police said in the release. The schools were identified as follows: Holy Name of Mary Secon