Cuomo says normalcy will return when there is a proven vaccine

Cuomo said, "When you ask me when can I do a deep breathe for the first time in five weeks, when they say we have a vaccine."

More than 10,000 people have died in New York state, and the death rate was "basically flat at a horrific level of pain and sorrow," Cuomo said.

The United States, with the world's third-largest population, has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19 than any other country, with more than 22,800 deaths as of Monday morning, according to a Reuters tally.