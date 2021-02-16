Cuomo calls nursing home controversy 'politics'

Cuomo said at a press conference that "lessons were learned' in not releasing the data and that things "should have been done differently."

"The last thing I wanted to do was aggravate a terrible situation," said Cuomo, a third-term Democrat. "There were people's requests, press requests that were not answered in a timely manner."

More than 15,000 people have died in New York state's nursing homes and long term care facilities from COVID-19, but as recently as last month, the state reported only 8,500 deaths.

The numbers, while accounted for in the full state death totals to the state, were not ascribed to nursing homes for residents who died in hospitals rather than within the facilities.