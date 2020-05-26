Cummings heckled, Johnson defends lockdown scandal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that day that he believed that none of his staff had undermined the public health message for how people can help tackle the coronavirus outbreak, adding he regretted the anger over his senior adviser's movements.

During an earlier news conference Cummings said the prime minister did not about know his arrangements in advance but that he was informed about his trip to Durham at a later date.

Commenting on whether he knew that Cummings has made the trip to Durham, Johnson said he had a "brief conversation " with his adviser when experiencing coronavirus symptoms in which he mentioned where he was.