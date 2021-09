Volcanic activity on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, continued on September 30 as ash spewed from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

The eruption continued just over a day after the flow of lava from the volcano reached the sea to form a new headland.

The lava flow destroyed at least 800 buildings by September 30, according to El Pais.

Videos posted September 30 show ash rising from the volcano. Credit: idafe.com via Storyful