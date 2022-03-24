Culturally inspired shoes offer jobs for Jordanians

STORY: Producing this footwear offers jobs to low-income Jordanians

Location: Amman

Farah Ajlouni started social enterprise 'Gioia' in 2018

to design shoes that include traditional embroidery, calligraphy and art

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FOUNDER OF GIOIA FOOTWEAR, FARAH AJLOUNI, SAYING:

“We revive the craft of shoe manufacturing and hand embroidery in particular, to create job opportunities in the sector.”

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) EMBROIDERER WHO WORKS WITH GIOIA, BOTHAINA ALAYAN, SAYING:

“It is good for people who cannot leave the house because of the responsibility of childcare to work from home. It is really good and reduces the strain of working.”

Gioia currently employs 12 Jordanians

and an additional 13 are being trained

Prices for a pair of Gioia shoes start from $60

and 90% of the products are sold internationally

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FOUNDER OF GIOIA FOOTWEAR, FARAH AJLOUNI, SAYING:

“We would like to train more women in the future so they start working with us to produce more, and as the prototype we created in Jordan succeeds, we would like to implement it in other countries in the Middle East and hopefully the world at a later stage.”