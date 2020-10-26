Cuddly Comfort Cows Make Visits to Dutch Farm 'Legen-dairy'

A wellness trend in the Netherlands has people taking time out to relax with the help of friendly cows.

Called ‘koe knuffelen’ in Dutch, which translates to ‘hugging cow’, the practice typically involves visiting a farm and spending several hours in the company of cows.

The Fleckvieh breed are most suitable for cow cuddling as they have a slightly larger head and are a bit more fun and cuddly, reports said.

This video shows visitors to the Koeknuffelen farm in Voorst Gem Voorst bonding with some friendly bovines. Credit: Koeknuffelen via Storyful