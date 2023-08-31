'Cuddle Shuttle' returns to offer people a chance to adopt pets

People don't always have to go to an animal shelter to adopt a new pet. For the first time since the pandemic began, the Baltimore County Animal Services Cuddle Shuttle is back on the road. The mobile pet adoption van launched six years ago, but because of COVID-19, it's just now getting back into the community. "It just started back up in full force this year," said Chief of the Division of Animal Services Carrie McCloskey. "We are out two to three days a week."