Cubs vs. Rockies Highlights
The Rockies crushed four homers to tie a season high and Ryan McMahon notched three hits in their 7-3 win over the Cubs
The Blue Jays starting pitcher seemingly didn't take his second demotion of 2023 well and it's had ramifications for the player and team.
The Blue Jays are in desperate need of some power, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't been providing it lately.
The Kansas City Royals are expected to be without two more players for the remainder of their season.
Though the Blue Jays' opening-day starter hasn't been totally ruled out, it's reportedly "highly unlikely" Manoah throws another pitch this season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías' locker has been removed from the Los Angeles Dodgers' clubhouse, and two murals featuring the World Series-winning pitcher have been covered up at Dodger Stadium ahead of the team's homestand this week. Urías is on indefinite administrative leave after he was arrested Sept. 3 on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The left-hander has been on the Dodgers' pitching staff since 2016. When asked Monday if the Dodgers' latest moves confirm the club
The current Maple Leafs team is best known for regular-season success and postseason disappointments. How does that affect public sentiment?
Dustin Johnson believes he should have been selected for Team USA for the Ryder Cup in Rome in two weeks’ time and contends he was rejected only because of his membership of the LIV Golf League.
The Chiefs quarterback had some editing to do after his tweet in the wake of the Jets quarterback going down.
Last year's fourth overall pick will be allowed to skirt a longstanding NHL-CHL agreement and report to Seattle's AHL affiliate if he's cut out of camp.
Aaron Rodgers' injury and the Jets' OT win over the Bills on Monday night had a ripple effect that extended to Milwaukee.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
If you're a Toronto Maple Leafs fan who is a strong believer in AI, you're in for a treat.
SAN DIEGO — Beatriz Haddad Maia didn't have to wait long to exact revenge for her gruelling August loss to Leylah Fernandez at the National Bank Open in Montreal, but she did have to work hard to get it done. The seventh-seeded Brazilian bounced her Canadian counterpart 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 on Tuesday night in the second day of women's singles action at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open. Fernandez, of Laval, Quebec, had beaten Haddad Maia twice in three previous meetings, including a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 win on A
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Coco Gauff has an impressive net worth at only 19 years old, and the tennis phenom will add $3 million to her fortune after winning the 2023 US Open.
NASCAR officials indicated Tuesday that driver Noah Gragson has been reinstated from his suspension and is cleared to resume NASCAR activity. Competition officials suspended Gragson on Aug. 5 for violating the member conduct section of the NASCAR Rule Book, citing in a statement “his actions on social media.” That suspension came hours after his Legacy […]
Brady spent time playing Jack's favorite sport with him in New York City
Let’s wrap up the full FIBA experience with those who emerged, those who impressed and someone who could benefit from toning things down.
The Princess of Wales sustained the "small injury" during a favorite family activity
After a tense run-in with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson late in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Kansas Speedway, No. 9 Chevrolet driver Chase Elliott offered his thoughts on the incident, taking the onus on himself and downplaying any drama. “There‘s a lot that goes on. We obviously ran into each other on […]