Cubs vs. Rockies Highlights
Cody Bellinger and the Cubs take on Brenton Doyle and the Rockies on September 14, 2024
Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdowns.
The Tigers were down 14-3 midway through the second quarter.
Despite both being Big 12 members, No. 14 Kansas State hosted No. 20 Arizona for a non-conference matchup.
Bronny James' debut Summer League jersey sold for $38,400 at an auction, while No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher's jersey fetched $3,360.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Kumar Rocker making his MLB debut on Thursday night, Aaron Judge losing ground in the AL MVP race, the Mets and Braves slugging it out for a postseason spot and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
Per Harbaugh, Wiggins — the Ravens' first-round pick — is fine, but will miss Sunday's game vs. the Raiders.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus unveils his first batch of draft rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season!
Inter Miami has gone 10-3-1 in all competitions since Messi last played for them on June 1.
Corey Seager will miss the Texas Rangers' remaining 16 games of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia.
The MLB All-Star Game, where the national anthem singer is drunk and a pitcher is hungover.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sat out practice on Thursday with a foot injury. However, he is expected to play in the team's Week 2 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jordan Shusterman and guest host Curt Hogg discuss the Brewers' success in 2024, Jackson Chourio’s impressive rookie season, the Cubs being a disappointment so far and whether the Braves or Mets will make the postseason.
Norris is 62 points back of Verstappen and would be even closer if he didn't have to move over for Oscar Piastri in Hungary.
Mahomes says his place isn't to tell people who to vote for but to register to vote.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gauges the panic level of some big-name players who disappointed in Week 1.
Biden added a pair of No. 46 jerseys to his wardrobe on Tuesday.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR running back rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 tight end rankings.
What is Matt Rhule building at Nebraska? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look back at the impressive victory for the Cornhuskers this weekend. They evaluate the job head coach Matt Rhule has done rebuilding the program, and project if they have a shot finish at the top of the Big Ten in 2024.