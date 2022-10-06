Cubs vs. Reds Recap

These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus
Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.
With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.
These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.
Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.
Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.
Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.
MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w
Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.
CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l
MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that
Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi
Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting ties with Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a
The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?
EDMONTON — Fans in Edmonton were celebrating seeing Connor McDavid make it to the final whistle as much as getting a victory on Friday. Brett Kulak scored the game winner as the veteran-laden Edmonton Oilers earned a 2-1 pre-season win over the rival Calgary Flames. But it was the scare late in the second period that had the entire stadium holding its collective breath. McDavid collided hard with teammate Evander Kane in the neutral zone and was slow to get up. However, McDavid returned to finis