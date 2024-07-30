Cubs vs. Reds Highlights

- Advertisement
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann was hit in the face by a pitch in Monday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite that, he played the entire game.
Team USA routed Japan on Monday in its quest for an eighth straight gold medal.
Coco Gauff charged hard in her match against Maria Lourdes Carle, and now she's moving to the third round.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor-league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Fred Zinkie is back to help top off your fantasy baseball lineups with his top streaming options in this week's pitching preview.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus provides a quintet of batter suggestions to consider off the waiver wire.
Tyreek Hill will be one of the few players with a perfect rating.
In today's edition: Nadal vs. Djokovic (tune in now!), LeBron and KD lead Team USA, Marchand lives up to the hype, Chase Budinger spotlight, the colleges with the most Olympians, and more.
Whitham is the second 14-year old to make their debut in a U.S. soccer league this month.
Huske wins the first individual gold for the United States at the Paris Games.
Mercedes drivers have won three of the last four races.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
In today's edition: Opening Ceremony recap, Katie Ledecky spotlight, the first full day of competition, Tahiti's "wall of skulls," and more.
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
Whitham, who turns 14 on Saturday, will be the youngest player in a top-level men's or women's soccer game when she makes her debut — potentially as soon as Sunday.
Oakland Athletics reliever Mason Miller was placed on the injured list due to a fractured left pinky finger. That might influence whether he gets traded.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
Avoid these five common mistakes fantasy football managers make!