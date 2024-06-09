Cubs vs. Reds Highlights

- Advertisement
As will happen after two decades in any job, Swanson’s perspective on his own career has shifted over time. It’s not just the fights he won that make him proud now.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Sainz is leaving Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season and his main options for next season appear to be Sauber or Williams.
Chicago's record now sits at 16-48.
In today's edition: Oklahoma completes the four-peat, the Celtics dominate Game 1, the O's young superstar, a $1 million soccer tournament, and so much more.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
The White Sox have been incomprehensibly bad this year.
The Camellia Bowl is the first FBS bowl of the season on Dec. 14, while the last non-CFP game is on Jan. 4.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
After highlighting some players who boosted their fantasy basketball stock for next season, it's time to see who's on the opposite end of the spectrum after the NBA Playoffs.
In today's edition: The Olympics start in 50 days, Skenes vs. Ohtani, 17-year-old makes French Open semis, MLB power rankings, and so much more.
At least two players who started for the USWNT over the past week will have to be cut for the Olympics. Might Alex Morgan or Rose Lavelle be on the roster bubble?
Tucupita Marcano will never play major-league baseball again.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
Novak Djokovic's latest win at the French Open didn't finish until 3:07 a.m. local time in the latest example of a long-running match in the sport.
Mike Cowan, who worked with Jim Furyk for 25 years, slipped in the third fairway on Sunday during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.
The Panthers will face either the Oilers or the Stars.