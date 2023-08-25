Cubs vs. Pirates Highlights

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has already scheduled shoulder replacement surgery and plans on having a pair of hernia operations at the end of this season. The 64-year-old knows his recovery period will be lengthy, and spending another year in the dugout is not conducive to making it a smooth process. Francona, however, isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement after 11 seasons with the franchise. “I need to go get healthy for my life, and this lifestyle is just