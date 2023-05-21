Cubs vs. Phillies Highlights
Bryson Stott hit a two-run home run and Craig Kimbrel collected his 399th career save to lead the Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Cubs
Brewers crank three homers en route to a 6-4 win
Michael Block finished T15 at the PGA Championship, ending the feel-good story of the tournament.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Yankees cut Aaron Hicks before Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds and owe the struggling outfielder about $27.6 million from more than 2 1/2 seasons remaining in a $70 million, seven-year contract. Hicks was designated for assignment to make room for outfielder Greg Allen, acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday. The 33-year-old Hicks was batting .188 with a homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season. He agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract with
According to The Athletic, a power struggle emerged between Kyle Dubas and Brendan Shanahan.
‘It means a lot coming from him,’ Panthers star Aleksander Barkov said.
Hicks, a former first-round draft pick, came to the Yankees in 2015 via trade.
A controversial called third strike against Mookie Betts ended a ninth-inning rally for the Dodgers in a 6-5 loss at St. Louis on Saturday night.
"Why am I better at golf than you?"
The booing of Bryson DeChambeau was decidedly greater than that of Brooks Koepka, but both getting jeered came out of nowhere.
Reba McEntire is a new host of the Voice, and in a show of support, her longtime boyfriend Rex Linn posted a fun photo of Reba. See it here.
17-year-old Josh Alexander speaks out after he was suspended from his Canadian Catholic school and later detained for handing out free Bibles at a protest.
Since Season 23 of The Voice began — literally, since the premiere — we’ve all kinda thought that NOIVAS was going to win, right? The 30-year-old father of two is a powerhouse, a showman… in a league of his own. (See what I mean below.) Rookie coach Chance the Rapper went so far as to use […]
The Calgary Flames have found their new GM after parting ways with Brad Treliving.
Lee Hodges waited 35 seconds to see this shot go in. Apparently that was too long.
It was the first game this season to see both opposing managers get ejected.
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Switzerland rallied from a goal behind to top Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Tyler Toffoli put Canada ahead midway through the second period on a power play but the Swiss answered with goals from Nico Hischier and Dario Simon in the frame. Andres Ambuhl stretched the advantage to two in the final period, then Michael Carcone deflected in a slap shot by Brad Hunt for Canada to reduce the lead to one with 3:38 to
After UFC president Dana White rattled off criticisms Saturday, Francis Ngannou responded Sunday with a numbered list.
It is City’s seventh EPL triumph since 2012, and fifth in seven seasons under Pep Guardiola. But cheating allegations still loom over all the success.
Medvedev claimed his first tour-level title on the surface with a 7-5 7-5 victory.
UFC president Dana White had a lot to say about Francis Ngannou's recent signing with PFL.