Cubs vs. Phillies Highlights
Nico Hoerner collected four RBIs on two doubles and Marcus Stroman threw six innings of one-run ball in the Cubs' 10-1 win over the Phillies
A number of key contributors are slumping with the Blue Jays in the midst of their most gruelling stretch of the season.
Reese and Dunne are the first college athletes to be featured in the coveted issue
Will the Maple Leafs hire internally or look for a fresh voice?
The Kyle Dubas era is over in Toronto.
TORONTO — The Toronto Marlies won't be renewing the contracts of head coach Greg Moore and assistants A.J. MacLean and John Snowden, the club announced Friday. The move by the top affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs came less than 24 hours after the club was eliminated from the American Hockey League playoffs in a three-game sweep by the Rochester Americans. Moore just finished his fourth season as Marlies' coach, while MacLean was in his role for the last eight years. Snowden, meanwhile, had b
An Ottawa fisherman is on the hook for a hefty fine after catching roughly 10 times the legal limit during a fly-in trip to a remote northern Ontario lake. The man pleaded guilty last month to possessing fish over the legal limit and possessing fish packed in a manner that could not easily be counted, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release Friday. In June 2021, conservation officers were alerted to a group of anglers who'd been fishing on Whitewater Lake nort
Jim Nantz is getting good at these subtle digs at LIV Golf.
Novak Djokovic’s fractious week in Rome continued with another on-court showdown.
DeChambeau's shot on 17 really got away from him.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers seemed determined to keep playing. And playing. And playing. The teams opened their Eastern Conference final playoff series with Florida's 3-2 victory in four overtimes early Friday, with the game ranking as the sixth-longest game in NHL history. Matthew Tkachuk's goal came at the 19:47 mark of the fourth OT to end this one, which marked the 15th four-overtime game in NHL history and the longest game in franchise history for each
The NBA analyst called the Memphis Grizzlies superstar a "bigger fool" than he thought for again brandishing a firearm on social media.
Rory McIlroy fought to stay in contention on day one at Oak Hill as Jon Rahm faltered
The Panthers opened up a pair of roster spots on Thursday ahead of next week’s OTA workouts, waiving a quarterback and wideout following rookie mincamp.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski checks on the stolen base category — one of the more frustrating in 5x5 — as we head into Week 8.
Jennifer Esposito, Sami Gayle, and Tony Terraciano are all returning for the Blue Bloods season finale, but fans still aren't happy.
If the Arizona Coyotes are on the move, Kansas City is ready to welcome them here. Well, maybe.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez is back in the major leagues, this time with the New York Mets. Sánchez, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Yankees, joined the Mets Friday when his contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse. “It feels good to be back here in New York after all those years I was with the Yankees,” Sánchez said through an interpreter. Sánchez, 30, hit .308 with one homer, five RBIs, nine walks and 10 strikeouts in eight games at Syracus