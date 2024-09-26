Cubs vs. Phillies Highlights
Bryson Stott and the Phillies defeat Nico Hoerner and the Cubs, 9-6
The Yankees slugger is finishing the season hot.
The home run made Ohtani the only member of the 50-50 club in MLB history.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus is back with the next edition of his breakout series for the 2024-25 NBA season, highlighting four forwards to draft now ahead of what project to be big seasons.
The first division title in 13 years is just the first goal for this team.
The rookie card was one of four Tom Brady cards sold at the auction on Tuesday night.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the mega-series between the Mets and Braves this week, the Yankees sweeping the A’s, the drama in the AL Central for a Wild Card spot and the Reds firing David Bell.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 3's fantasy highs and lows, including a monster game from Saquon Barkley.
In today's edition: NFL favorites continue to fall, Europe takes the Laver Cup, WNBA end-of-season awards, Ohtani is still on fire, and more.
The 1962 Mets and the 2024 White Sox are the only teams that lost 120 games.
Derrick Henry had a monster day on the ground in Dallas
Clark started 0-for-7 from 3 and didn't hit her first from distance until halfway through the third quarter.
Another week, another costly Will Levis mistake.
No. 12 Utah won its first official Big 12 conference game, defeating No. 14 Oklahoma State with an oppressive defense and tough running game.
The Brewers, Yankees, Guardians, Dodgers, Phillies, Orioles, Astros and Padres have punched their tickets to October.
No. 24 Illinois is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2011 after defeating No. 22 Nebraska in Lincoln, 31–24.
Here are Yahoo Sports’ picks for every series, as well as a deep dive on the biggest themes of the postseason.
Ohtani hit three homers and drove in 10 RBI in the Dodgers' 20-4 win.
"If it is the last time, it felt like the first time."
In their regular season finale, the Indiana Fever rallied in the fourth quarter but fell short in a 92-91 loss to the Washington Mystics.
Christian and Alexis react to the first Champions League matchday. Then Christian and Alexis chat MLS midweek action. Later, Christian and Alexis talk soccer news in another edition of “rápido reactions”.