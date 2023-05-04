Cubs vs. Nationals Highlights

Alek Manoah and Alex Verdugo may be one step closer to burying the hatchet after a media feud in early April.
Tori Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Rio Games, including a gold as part of the women's 4x100 relay, in which she ran anchor.
The Blue Jays haven't gotten the best performances from their relievers this season, but Nate Pearson's outing on Monday night showed a lot of promise.
John Schneider’s trust level with many relievers has likely changed since Opening Day. Here's a letter grade for each member of Toronto's relief corps.
NEW YORK — The NHL has rescheduled Game 2 of the second-round playoff series between the Oilers and Golden Knights, a move that would affect fans that had already made arrangements to travel from Edmonton to Las Vegas for the game. The league announced its full second-round schedule on Tuesday, which included moving the second game in the best-of-seven series between the Oilers and Golden Knights from Friday night to Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. No reason for the move was given in the release. The NHL
The former NHL star's "Lizzo-sized lunch" comment has him in hot water online.
The New Jersey Devils are trying to identify the New York Rangers fan who appeared to punch a member of the Devils' "Woo Crew" during Game 7.
The previous record was set in 2004 in Florida.
After sharing some big-picture trade tips last week, Fred Zinkie returns to highlight which players to deal for and which to send packing.
“I don't worry if I'm unfairly criticized."
It was 3am in Dubai in January when Eddie Pepperell experienced an epiphany regarding his golf. “I couldn’t sleep,” the Englishman recalls. “I was just lying there in bed, thinking about things. I wasn’t in a great place, to be honest with you. We had just moved house, we had stuff going on, I wasn’t feeling great off the back of last year’s travel. I’d just missed the cut in Abu Dhabi the previous week… Anyway, this thought flashes up in my head: Other than Qatar, where I won in 2018, I’ve neve
The DP World Tour is anticipating some of Europe’s Ryder Cup legends to resign their memberships imminently in the latest unprecedented upheaval in the LIV Golf controversy.
TORONTO — Paul Maurice was driving home from the rink one day. Then came an epiphany. In the pressure cooker of hockey's most intense media market, the then-head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs had just conducted a series of interviews and was concerned about his messaging. Maurice decided, in that moment, enough was enough. "That's it," he recalled telling himself. "I'm never, ever worrying about what I say again, ever. I'm just going to go try to tell the truth, get off and leave it. And if I
A train strike has been announced for the day of the FA Cup final.
The Deadpool star's Welsh soccer team, which he co-owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently secured promotion to the English Football League
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights the most fraudulent numbers of the week, led by a Guardian finally getting a full-time opportunity.
CHICAGO (AP) — It has been more than three years since Major League Baseball issued its report on an electronic sign-stealing scheme by the Houston Astros. Keynan Middleton definitely remembers. The reliever struck out Carlos Correa on a 96.2 mph fastball on Wednesday night, closing out a 6-4 victory for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins. Following his first save since 2021, Middleton talked about how much he relished that last swing by Correa, who played for the Astros at the ti
PSG's hard-line stance on Messi's trip to Saudi Arabia appears to be an acknowledgement that he'll move to a new club this summer.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe watched his team commit two mistakes — blunders he didn't see in the first round of the playoffs — that directly led to goals against. After the Maple Leafs recovered to get back even, another costly error wound up being one too many to overcome. Toronto now finds itself in the exact spot it was in after Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning — trailing the series and looking for answers. Carter Verhaeghe scored the winner, Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves and Matthew Tkach
LeBron James went Looney Tunes after the Lakers beat the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, comparing them to the Road Runner.