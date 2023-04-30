Cubs vs. Marlins Highlights
Edward Cabrera struck out a career-high twelve batters in just five innings pitched to lead the Marlins to a 7-6 home win over the Cubs
Edward Cabrera struck out a career-high twelve batters in just five innings pitched to lead the Marlins to a 7-6 home win over the Cubs
TORONTO — A slumping Daulton Varsho delivered a much-needed walk-off extra-inning hit. Still, starter Kevin Gausman and the pitching staff continued to carry the Toronto Blue Jays to one of their best starts in club history. Behind Gausman's career-high 13 strikeouts in seven innings, the Blue Jays squeezed out a 1-0 victory after Varsho's drive to right centre field with none out and the bases loaded in the 10th inning on Saturday. The victory extended the Blue Jays' (18-9) win streak to six ga
Insider's writer, a lifelong New York Yankees fan, went to the Yankees Inside Experience to go on the field, watch spring training, and meet players.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was out of the lineup Friday while the team waiting results of testing on his right hip. Judge exited the series opener Thursday at Texas because of right hip discomfort. He struck out in his only two at-bats and was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning in is first game at the Rangers ballpark since hitting his AL season record 62nd homer there last October. “He just said he woke up, felt better today. So hopefully that's
TORONTO — George Springer hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday. Alejandro Kirk had three hits, including a solo homer, as Toronto (17-9) won its fifth consecutive game. Matt Chapman also drove in a run with a double. Blue Jays infielder Whit Merrifield's second-inning double ensured that he reached base for the 20th consecutive game. Alek Manoah gave up six hits and four walks, but struck out seven and allowed just tw
The Toronto Maple Leafs keep missing opportunities to eliminate opponents at a rate that is becoming difficult to fathom.
Simon Nellist, 35, an experienced diving instructor, was killed by a 'big' great white shark while swimming off Sydney, Australia, in February 2022.
The Leafs have finally made it out of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs again.
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was watching at courtside for the first time in nearly two years Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson hadn't been in his usual seats in the Lakers' downtown arena since last season's opening game in October 2021, but the three-time Academy Award-winning actor returned to his famed spot near the opposing bench with his son. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team through several eras of success after getting his season tickets in 1970.
Colorado Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano suffered a fractured neck when hit from behind by the Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle.
WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness was the target of some criticism by his players after the Winnipeg Jets had exit meetings Saturday and packed their bags for the off-season. Veteran forward Blake Wheeler told reporters he didn’t like the assessment Bowness gave media after the Jets were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs with a 4-1 loss in Game 5 Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights. “I think he could have been honest with us,” Wheeler said. “We could have had those discussio
L.A. Clipper Kawhi Leonard first met his girlfriend Kishele Shipley in college
Even after using their first-round selection on Anthony Richardson, owner Jim Irsay confirmed that the Colts would have gone quarterback at No. 4.
The Jets coach said he was "disappointed and disgusted" by his team's pushback against the Golden Knights, an issue that he said goes back months.
George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, Alejandro Kirk added a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to five. The Mariners have lost three straight and seven of 10. Seattle is 3-8 in one-run games.
The former pageant winner is a top 12 finalist in this year's SI Swim Search. She married pro golfer Brooks Koepka in 2022. The couple met at the 2015 Masters.
Phil Kessel is sitting out an NHL hockey game for the first time in nearly 15 years.
The Colts were thrilled to land their new QB of the future.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said his sensational pole lap for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix felt particularly sweet coming in a week in which he has had to deal with “rumours and pressure” after being linked with Mercedes as a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each first-round pick from Thursday. How did your team fare?
Do the names John Congemi and Zac Dalpe mean much to anyone but the hardest of hard-core Panthers fans?