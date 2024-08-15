Cubs vs. Guardians Highlights
Alex Cobb and the Guardians defeat Jameson Taillon and the Cubs, 6-1
Alex Cobb and the Guardians defeat Jameson Taillon and the Cubs, 6-1
Cobb has played for the Packers, Cowboys, Texans, and Jets.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be a 100-game winner in MLB this season, take a look at the panic meter for teams in baseball and discuss the Rays recalling top prospect Junior Caminero.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
Juan Soto has hit a lot of home runs in his relatively brief MLB career. But he had never done this.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald to break down a few of the most intriguing position groups or units to watch this NFL season, whether good, interesting or primed for implosion.
There will be a new generation of veterans, a new generation of alphas to challenge them and a new generation of fresh blood behind them.
The Vikings don't have a choice in their quarterback decision anymore.
A bad night for the Yankees got worse with an injury to Chisholm, who has been on a tear since joining New York before the trade deadline.
The injury to Gibbs is reportedly to his hamstring. Second-round rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw also sustained an injury on Monday.
Which teams might be interested in adding a top pass rusher?
The AP Top 25 and the coaches poll have matching top 10s and the same 25 teams in the rankings.
What were the big storylines from Week 1 of the NFL preseason?
A missed practice raised alarms after Prescott was seen in the offseason wearing a medical boot on his surgically repaired ankle.
Ryan hurt himself while throwing a slider in the fifth inning against the Pirates on Saturday.
In today's edition: The USWNT's new "Big Three," Grant Fisher spotlight, Khelif wins gold, "Layers of the Games," and more.
Naeher was the primary reason the USWNT accomplished something that no women’s soccer team ever had: It survived 330 minutes of knockout Olympic soccer without conceding a single goal.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
The U.S. women's basketball team continues their quest for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.