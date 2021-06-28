Cubs vs. Dodgers Highlights
McKinstry hits slam, Kershaw twirls gem in 7-1 win
Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.
The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.
Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., for the start of the Stanley Cup final.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Sunday.
Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media.
Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against a Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach during his time with the club.
Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez held a lengthy press conference with reporters on Sunday, providing in-depth explanations for why his squad's offence is firing on all cylinders.
Williams, a four-time gold medalist, has decided not to compete for her fifth.
Brayden Point can navigate tight spaces better than anyone, and the Canadiens ought to have their hands full with the Lightning star.
Luka Doncic and Trae Young are the two players notoriously mentioned when the 2018 class is brought up. No one knew what to expect from Ayton when it was time for postseason play. And he used that as motivation.
Gearing up for your 2021 fantasy league and looking to spice things up a bit? Consider one of these last-place punishments!
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw wrapped up the eighth inning and left the mound to a standing ovation from the Dodger Stadium crowd after a performance measuring up to the best in his remarkable career. Those wild cheers quickly turned to boos when umpires inspected him for foreign substances, but Kershaw only smiled and then waved his cap as the roar returned. “To have a full crowd of Dodgers fans again, I missed it, and it's awesome,” Kershaw said. “I don't ever want to go back.” Kershaw an
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had an emotional exchange with his Ecuador counterpart Gustavo Alfaro after the teams drew 1-1 on Sunday and started looking into the knockout stage of Copa America. TV footage showed Alfaro praising his counterpart's ethics and adding that Tite deserves the World Cup title. Alfaro and Tite shared a friendly hug after the exchange at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania. Ecuador's coach insisted Tite should remain in the job despite recent internal problems at the B
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brad Stuver had six saves and expansion Austin FC played the defending champion Columbus Crew to a 0-0 tie Sunday night. Stuver, a 30-year-old who made just nine combined appearances over his first eight MLS season, has two straight shutouts and three in the last four, games. Stuver, who has played every minute this season for Austin, leads MLS with 54 saves and is tied for the shutouts leads. Austin (2-5-4), which has scored a league-low six goals this season, is scoreless
The Canadian men's beach volleyball failed to qualify for the Olympics after falling to Mexico 15-13 in the golden set at the NORCECA Continental Cup final on Sunday in Colima, Mexico. Canada's Sam Schachter and Sam Pedlow dropped the opening final match 2-0 (24-22, 21-13) to Mexico's Josue Gaxiola and Jose Luis Rubio, but Ben Saxton and Grant O'Gorman led Canada to a strong showing in the second final with a 2-0 (21-18, 21-13) win. Saxton and O'Gorman went on to lose the golden set at the hands
A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: STICKING TO HIS STORY Major League Baseball will deal with Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago, the first player ejected under the new crackdown against grip-enhancing sticky stuff. He could draw a 10-game suspension. Santiago was tossed Sunday in a 3-2 win over the White Sox. The 33-year-old lefty was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning and his glove was confiscated. It was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out
Justin Willis and his family walked out to the hallway to find a neighboring apartment gone and holes where elevators used to be.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Ecuador held a below-strength Brazil to a 1-1 draw on Sunday to secure a spot in the Copa America quarterfinals. Neymar, defender Thiago Silva and striker Gabriel Jesus didn't play against Ecuador at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania. The draw moved Ecuador to fourth spot in Group B, eliminating Venezuela and likely setting up a quarterfinal match against Argentina. Brazil had already secured top spot in the group before the match began, allowing coach Tite to continue testing his
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres avoided another loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, prevailing 5-4 Sunday to take two of three against the team with baseball's worst record. Arizona routed the Padres 10-1 on Saturday to snap its record 24-game road losing streak. The Diamondbacks were looking to win consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11 and take their first series win since the season's