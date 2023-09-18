Cubs vs. D-backs Highlights
Marte, Gurriel Jr. lead D-backs to a 6-2 victory
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's locker has been mostly cleared out at Angel Stadium, and the Los Angeles Angels declined to say why Friday night. The two-way superstar missed his 11th consecutive game with an oblique muscle injury Friday night when the Angels lost 11-2 to Detroit. Although Ohtani was at the stadium before the game, the soon-to-be free agent's locker was largely empty afterward. Nearly all of the personal items had been removed from his locker and the adjoining empty stall
A Belgian cyclist who went viral after kneeing and knocking over 5-year-old girl won a defamation lawsuit against the girl's family. (Newsflash)
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
TORONTO — Matt Chapman's walkoff double off the centre field wall gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win to complete a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The sweep concluded a 10-game homestand that saw the Blue Jays (83-67) finish 6-4 and eliminate the bad vibrations from the Texas Rangers' four-game sweep of Toronto earlier in the week. The Blue Jays hold an American League wild-card spot after the Rangers were swept by Cleveland and Seattle dropped the first two of its three-game
TORONTO — It may not have been the most emphatic walk-off hit of Whit Merrifield's career, but his RBI single in the 13th inning on Saturday may have been the biggest. Merrifield's self-described swinging bunt scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and lifted the Blue Jays to a badly needed 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox to keep Toronto's playoff hopes alive. Merrifield said the only play that was comparable in his baseball life was his line drive to win the College World Series for South Carolina in 201
After a verbal spat hyped their matchup to prizefighting magnitude, Colorado’s Deion Sanders and Colorado State’s Jay Norvell are moving on.
EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Andre De Grasse had an impressive season-best performance in the men's 200 metres to win his first Diamond League title at the Prefontaine Classic on Sunday. The Markham, Ont., native showed off his vintage final gear down the stretch to pull ahead and cross the line in 19.76 seconds. Americans Kenny Bednarek (19.95) and Erriyon Knighton (19.97) placed second and third, respectively. Toronto's Aaron Brown finished sixth (20.23). De Grasse, the reigning Olympic 200 champio
Sergio Garcia made a desperate last-ditch attempt to play in this month’s Ryder Cup but was rebuffed by the DP World Tour, who told him that because had resigned his membership there was no back in time for the match in Rome.
The embattled head coach found himself in hot water earlier this week after a report that he made some players uncomfortable with his phone sharing exercise.
Colorado State's Jay Norvell gets low marks across the board this week for comments in lead-up to the rivalry game with Deion Sanders' Colorado.
Barry Sanders' 10-season legacy as the Lions' record-breaking running back is now commemorated with an 8-foot-tall bronze statue at Ford Field.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was released from Allegheny General Hospital after taking a line drive to the face, and New York placed him on the seven-day concussion injured list Saturday. The 28-year-old was struck by a 100.6 mph liner from Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae in the sixth inning of a 7-5 win on Friday. With two runners on, Misiewicz couldn’t get his glove up in time for an attempted catch. The left-hander was treated by medical personnel while down for several minut
Blue Jays call-ups Davis Schneider, Spencer Horwitz and Ernie Clement have developed a special bond away from the diamond.
Russell’s bid for victory ended in the wall on the last lap with only nine corners left.
TORONTO (AP) — Plate umpire Jordan Baker left Saturday’s game between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays after eight innings after being struck by multiple foul tips. Baker needed attention from Toronto’s trainer after he was hit on the left shoulder during Justin Turner’s at-bat in the fourth. Baker left the field between the top and bottom of the inning to receive further treatment. “You hate seeing an umpire get hurt like that,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “Jordan took a beating today.”
Rory McIlroy battled through a chaotic last-hole to finish on the projected cut mark of one under par at the BMW PGA Championship.
The NHL's next generational prospect hasn't even suited up for the Chicago Blackhawks in a regular season game, but he's already turning heads.
There were highs and lows on the field Saturday night in Week 3 of the college football season. A look at the winners and losers.
The ex-New York Giant was on FOX NFL Kickoff and explained why he was hesitant to believe the Cowboys were Super Bowl contenders
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.