Cubs vs. D-backs Highlights
Contreras belts go-ahead homer in 4-2 win vs. D-backs
McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.
Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.
Should this have counted?
The Vancouver Canucks have added to their forward pool, acquiring forward Jason Dickinson from the Dallas Stars.
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says 15,000 fans will be allowed in the stands when the team returns to Toronto later this month.
Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.
No one had ever landed a 1080 in competition.
New York sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Lightning for Goodrow, one of the key additions who helped Tampa Bay win the Cup each of the past two seasons.
Louis Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa will each be seeking their second major when the Open Championship concludes Sunday.
The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the Arizona Coyotes in a trade just before the NHL roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft.
Dolores Claman, the woman behind the catchy tune that used to introduce CBC's "Hockey Night in Canada" broadcasts, has died at 94.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.
LeBron James can help a poorly-reviewed movie bring in boatloads of cash on opening weekend.
Multiple NHL teams have reportedly placed Logan Mailloux on their ‘Do Not Draft’ list after he was convicted of sharing a sexual image without consent.
The opening ceremony is in six days.
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s bloop single scored Jonathan Schoop from first base, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Saturday for a doubleheader sweep. The second game was tied at 3 after seven innings, and the Twins went in front when pinch-runner Nick Gordon scored on a wild pitch by Joe Jiménez (3-1) in the eighth. But the Tigers rallied in the bottom half. Schoop hit a tying RBI single off Taylor Rogers (2-4). After Robbie Grossman struck out, Cabrera dropped a hit int
PHOENIX (AP) — In the most important games of this NBA season, COVID-19 continues to make its impact felt. The Milwaukee Bucks will be without reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol before Game 5 of the finals on Saturday. The NBA also announced that Sean Wright wouldn't be able to officiate due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Wright was replaced by James Williams. The loss of Antetokounmpo doesn’t have an impact on the Bucks r
The Ottawa BlackJacks put an end to Edmonton's perfect run on Saturday. In a tight, defensive game, the BlackJacks squeaked out a 79-74 victory, and, in doing so, managed what no other team has been able to do all season—clip the wings on the high-flying Stingers. Spurred by a vociferous home crowd, Ottawa put on a defensive masterclass and held Xavier Moon, the two-time CEBL Player of the Year to 17 points before he fouled out during the Elam Ending. Heading into the game, Edmonton's margin of
PHOENIX (AP) — Willson Contreras capped Chicago’s three-run ninth inning with a two-run homer, sending the Cubs to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Chicago was down 2-1 before it rallied with two out in the ninth. Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on Robinson Chirinos’ pinch-hit single off Joakim Soria (1-4). Contreras then hit a drive to left for his 14th homer. Rex Brothers (3-2) got three outs for the win, and All-Star Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save. I
