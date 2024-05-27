Cubs vs. Cardinals Highlights
Ian Happ and the Cubs take on Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals on May 26, 2024
Mother Nature turned out not to be a fan of Joe Buck.
Dyaisha Fair made her WNBA debut on Saturday night, playing about four minutes late in their win over the Fever.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring took place Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There were three championship contests on the six-match card Saturday, but only one title changed hands.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is joined by Rob Cassidy, national basketball analyst at our sister site, Rivals, to evaluate some of the players who hope to make a name for themselves in the NBA in the years to come.
Means lasted just three innings and is undergoing testing for elbow soreness.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
Hendricks currently holds a 10.57 ERA.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
The news was announced as TNT's NBA rights hang in the balance.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
It’s early yet, but the first days of the Morris era have drawn positive reviews.
Buck has not called a baseball game since Game 6 of the 2021 World Series.
Also, Shohei Ohtani hit his first walk-off as a Dodger, and Kody Clemens' bat came through for the Phillies.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Fanatics said, “rejected or ignored every request” from the company while refusing to fulfill obligations of their contract that was signed last May.
This team is built to compete now and could carve out a nice five-year window if it can keep the right players. A Finals run in the near future can't be ruled out.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
The Cubs have weathered a barrage of injuries already this season, yet they sit just 1.5 games back in the NL Central.
Fury and Usyk finally fought for all of the heavyweight titles Saturday with the Ukrainian fighter coming out on top.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.