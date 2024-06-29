Cubs vs. Brewers Highlights
Jackson Chourio and the Brewers defeat Dansby Swanson and the Cubs, 4-2
Jackson Chourio and the Brewers defeat Dansby Swanson and the Cubs, 4-2
Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 11th goal of the season.
Dan Devine and The Ringer’s Michael Pina talk about what they liked, and what they didn’t, coming out of the 2024 NBA Draft and recap some of the recent trades that have happened.
Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they try to figure out what’s gone wrong for the defending champs, as well as give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla and preview the weekend slate in baseball.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
In today's edition: The nepo-ballers phenomenon, MLB All-Star voting, USMNT falls to Panama, and more.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
Here are Yahoo Sports' complete first-round draft grades.
Nic Claxton isn't going anywhere.
Fred Zinkie explains why it might be time to deal four players having outstanding seasons.
The deal comes with a 30-year lease and a target date in 2028 for the renovations to be complete.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down recent rumblings coming from conference commissioner meetings last week, Brent Venables being extended, and recruiting notes from the summer.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
The city of Boston celebrated another championship on Friday. This time it was the Celtics' turn.