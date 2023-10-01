Cubs vs. Brewers Highlights
Gomes, Canario lead Cubs to a 10-6 win over Brewers
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season. Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight. The Blue Jays dropped a 7-5 decision in 10 innings to Tampa Bay earlier in the day, but secured a wild-card berth with the Mariners' loss. Toronto will be on the road for a best-of-three wild-card series starting Tuesday against either the Minnesota Twins or Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have already secured the first
The Royals made an unusual bit of Major League Baseball history when the first 10 batters reached base safely.
Rodón let his emotions get the best of him during a miserable start.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman homered for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Rays 16-7. Bo Bichette had four hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chipped in with three as Toronto (89-71) won for the ninth time in 13 games. Yandy Diaz was a bright spot for the Rays (97-63), who have already secured the first wild-card berth and No. 4 seed in the
The "Watch What Happens Live" host really put the CNN star on the spot in an awkward moment.
Pictures emerged of McIlroy shouting and angrily pointing his finger at someone outside the clubhouse before being pulled away by Lowry.
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are going to the playoffs for the second straight year. Toronto lost 7-5 to Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings on Saturday, but the Blue Jays clinched an AL wild card when Seattle lost 6-1 to Texas. The Blue Jays were swept by the Mariners in the wild-card round last year. They also earned a wild card in 2020 and were swept in that postseason appearance as well, losing to the Rays. Toronto hasn't won a postseason game
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will experiment with an 18-second pitch clock with runners on base at the Arizona Fall League, which starts Monday. The pitch clock was instituted in the major leagues this season at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 with runners. The rule was outlined in a call Friday night among the commissioner's office, farm directors and AFL staff. The timer will reset immediately after a timeout rather than when a hitter approaches the batter's box. In addition, umpire
Koepka accused the Spaniard of displaying immature behaviour and pouting at the Ryder Cup.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Miami Marlins are in no mood to go back to New York, or talk about New York for that matter. The surprise playoff contenders arrived in Pittsburgh for a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates around 6 a.m. after their game against the Mets on Thursday night was suspended with two outs in the top of the ninth inning with Miami up 2-1. The teams sat through a rain delay of over three hours before the game was suspended at 12:58 a.m. At one point during the delay first-
McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline on the 18th green.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler on Friday, the first managerial change of 2023 with three days left in the season and the club eliminated from the playoffs. San Francisco is 78-81 going into a season-ending series against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The 48-year-old Kapler had a 295-248 record over four seasons guiding the Giants, but his only year with a winning record was 2021, when San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games and the NL W
Shaquille O'Neal is approximately 350 pounds. Zhang Weili, who fights in the UFC at 115 pounds, picked him right up off the ground.
Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton threw punches after a late wreck blew up the Craftsman Truck Series race. NASCAR could announce disciplinary action in coming days.
Zach Johnson says a bug which has spread through the US team room was a factor behind their sluggish start to the 44th Ryder Cup on Friday, with his players “low on energy”.
Saturday's Ryder Cup matches ended with an enraged Rory McIlroy and a newly inspired American squad.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson said he, not Golden State's Stephen Curry, is the greatest point guard of all time, with a bunch of hand-picked numbers as proof.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff playfully confronted Amazon Prime analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick over calling him a "Poor Man's Matt Ryan."
The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing Pro Bowl defensive end Chandler Jones, a day after he was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles reliever Félix Bautista will have Tommy John surgery next month and miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2024 season. The 28-year-old right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 26, one day after he was hurt during a game against the Colorado Rockies. “That was kind of the long-term conclusion as soon as we had our arms around the injury,” general manager Mike Elias said Saturday. Bautista also agreed to a $2 million, two-year contract that ca