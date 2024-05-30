Cubs vs. Brewers Highlights

- Advertisement
Counsell grew up near Milwaukee and spent parts of 18 years with the organization in various roles. But fans weren't going to let him off the hook when he joined the rival Cubs.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (probably) couldn't forecast this level of Mets ineptitude, but he did predict an Ohtani breakout in his pregame media scrum.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
Contreras' red-hot start to the season now includes destroying a popcorn bucket.
Mother Nature turned out not to be a fan of Joe Buck.
Larson said during a rain delay that racing in the Indy 500 was the "priority."
Hendricks currently holds a 10.57 ERA.
The Pacers are in big, big trouble.
It is apparently possible to interfere with an infield fly.
What a player's ADP is heading into Memorial Day weekend is likely not what it could be heading into Labor Day weekend. But with the start of summer fast approaching, there's no better to identify the ADPs that are worth monitoring over the next few months. Fantasy football expert Tera Roberts joins Matt Harmon to identify 10 ADP situations you need to keep an eye on this summer.
Ohtani will live about 20 minutes from Dodger Stadium.
Jalen Brunson and Bojan Bogdanović, who underwent wrist surgery, will be reevaluated in two months.
Shota Imanaga already looks like an ace and the bargain of the offseason.
Craig Kuligowski, who was facing a sexual harassment complaint at Toledo, said he was fired due to his age and his race. He’s a 55-year-old white man.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
Wrapping up the best, the wildest and the weirdest from this week in golf.