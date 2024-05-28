Cubs vs. Brewers Highlights
Robert Gasser and the Brewers defeat Justin Steele and the Cubs, 5-0
Counsell grew up near Milwaukee and spent parts of 18 years with the organization in various roles. But fans weren't going to let him off the hook when he joined the rival Cubs.
Can the Pacers avoid a sweep with their best player sidelined for a second consecutive game?
Hall of Fame basketball legend and broadcaster Bill Walton has died at the age of 71.
A league without a fully operational Acuña is a less interesting, less enjoyable league. His absence will be loud.
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
Contreras' red-hot start to the season now includes destroying a popcorn bucket.
Barcelona won the UEFA Women's Champions League by beating Lyon 2-0 in Saturday's final. It's their third title in four years.
Soto is batting .315 with 14 home runs this season for the Yankees.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Pacers are in big, big trouble.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
Hendricks currently holds a 10.57 ERA.
Means lasted just three innings and is undergoing testing for elbow soreness.
Charles McDonald is joined by Steven Ruiz of The Ringer to break down which teams had the best and worst offseasons in the NFL
Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro did not report for OTAs on Monday as he seeks a new contract to put him among the league's highest-paid at the position.
Rafael Devers is now just two home runs shy of matching MLB’s all-time record.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
Also, Shohei Ohtani hit his first walk-off as a Dodger, and Kody Clemens' bat came through for the Phillies.