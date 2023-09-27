Cubs vs. Braves Highlights

The pair, who overlapped with the Jays organization from 2015 to 2018, apparently did not have a warm reunion.
The Blue Jays took care of business over the weekend and watched the Astros and Mariners stumble.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays' post-season fate will be determined this week. Toronto will host the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in a six-game homestand starting Tuesday. The Blue Jays hold the second of three American League wild-card berths. How Toronto fares against the Yankees and Rays will help determine if the Blue Jays finish second or third in the wild-card race. Three AL West teams will also have some control on the wild-card picture, with the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, and
The Blue Jays are heading into the last week of the MLB regular season with one major goal and a few minor ones.
CLEVELAND (AP) — At some point in the next few days, Terry Francona will hop on his celebrated scooter, zip along the underground concrete concourses of Progressive Field and leave the ballpark he's called home the past 11 seasons for the final time. His ride is nearly over. Although he hasn’t made it official — and true to form, Francona was adamant about not pulling the spotlight away from the Guardians during their playoff push — the 64-year-old manager has indicated he'll step down after thi
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid expressed his displeasure with the way NFL officials are calling penalties against Jawaan Taylor.
Charlie Axel Woods advanced to the Notah Begay III National Championship after a stellar second round on Sunday
TORONTO (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone reiterated Tuesday that slugger Aaron Judge is not expected to require offseason surgery on his ailing toe. Judge was sidelined for 42 games after tearing a ligament in his right big toe when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium on June 3. Judge is batting .266 with 35 homers and 71 RBIs in 102 games. He is in the first season of a $360 million, nine-year contract that he signed last offseason. Last month, a littl
Canada's taxman is reportedly looking into allegations made by a former NHL player regarding the buying and selling of minor hockey teams in Toronto.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eight days after winning his 200th game, 42-year-old Adam Wainwright said Tuesday he has thrown his final pitch. “I’ve thought a lot about it the last few days, but I’m in a really good place mentally,” the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander said ahead of his team’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. “No regrets about anything I ever did, no second thoughts of, am I making the right decision on pitching or retiring. I’m at peace with all of it in this spot that I’ve never been. “
Michael Andlauer made the media rounds on Monday morning, providing some insight into his vision for the Ottawa Senators.
The opening betting odds are not giving Tony Ferguson too much of a chance against Paddy Pimblett.
U.S. captain Zach Johnson didn't call Bryson DeChambeau about a selection, and that stings a bit.
With the Rays headed for the playoffs just as they’ve done in every year of Jonathan Erlichman’s dugout tenure, the word is out around the league.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Just as Saints star running back Alvin Kamara returns from his suspension, New Orleans is dealing with a shoulder injury to starting quarterback Derek Carr. Saints coach Dennis Allen couldn't say Monday how soon Carr might return, describing the 10th-year quarterback's status as “week to week.” “We dodged a bullet there in terms of anything of real significance,” Allen said. “We’ll see how he feels as the week goes on.” Carr was the Saints' top priority in free agency and wasn
As the NHL preseason gets going, there are some coaches leaning on their stars like they're playing in the Stanley Cup Final.
Renee Miller breaks down some of the QB surprises — good and bad — this season and what we can trust going forward.
The New York Jets signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to the practice squad Tuesday, giving them an experienced backup to embattled starter Zach Wilson. The team announced the move after the 31-year-old Siemian passed a physical at the Jets' practice facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. Wilson has struggled since taking over for Aaron Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York. Wilson has two touchdown passes and four interceptions with a 52.4 perce