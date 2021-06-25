Cubs toss a no-no | FastCast
The Cubs throw the first combined no-hitter in club history, plus Kyle Schwarber slugs two more home runs on this edition of FastCast
The Montreal Canadiens are off to their first Stanley Cup final since 1993. Artturi Lehkonen scored at 1:39 of overtime as the Canadiens downed the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker shot a combined 10-of-40 from the field in their loss to the Clippers in Game 3 on Thursday night.
It's an absolute party in Montreal, as the Canadiens are off to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1993.
Breaking down the Raptors' options with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
"This was not something that only a few people knew about. The entire training staff, a lot of people knew...This was an open secret.”
The Maple Leafs have a vacancy on their coaching staff, and fans have one man on their mind to fill it.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. crushes a towering grand slam to left field, extending the Blue Jays' lead to 6-0.
Denmark is excelling at Euro 2020, but this dude carrying a dozen giant beers up a bunch of stairs without spilling a drop is the tournament MVP.
The Golden Knights shared an image of Canadiens fan Celine Dion decked out in VGK gear on their video board ahead of Game 5, and people were confused.
The future of Raptors president Masai Ujiri in Toronto remains uncertain, but with the NBA draft and free agency upcoming, it's still more likely than not the much coveted operations lead stays in Canada.
Booker believed on Tuesday that his nose wasn't broken, "just a little crooked."
Scottie Pippen was brutally honest in his evaluation of some of the NBA's biggest names.
After stints with the Flyers and Maple Leafs, Dave Hakstol has another chance to make an impact at the NHL level with the expansion Kraken.
Islanders fans certainly have an odd way of showing love to their team, after forcing the semifinal against the Lightning to a seventh game.
Carlisle is returning to the Pacers 14 years after being fired.
The faces of the Jaguars' franchise changed over the offseason.
Tied home-and-home series will now be decided by extra time and penalty kicks instead of the controversial rule.
CeCe Telfer was the first openly transgender woman to win an NCAA title in 2019.
The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.
MONTREAL — The Stanley Cup dream — this crazy, improbable dream — is alive and well for the Montreal Canadiens. And, quite frankly, on some level it makes perfect sense in a year like no other. Carey Price made 37 saves, including a huge stop on Max Pacioretty in overtime, before Artturi Lehkonen scored at 1:39 of Thursday's extra period as the underdog Canadiens provided another playoff shocker by downing the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 to win their third-round series 4-2 and advance to the final