Cubs infield turns a double play to retire Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season Sunday, moving him closer to a historic 50-50 performance with 19 games remaining on the Los Angeles Dodgers' schedule.
Shohei Ohtani made his first appearance at Angel Stadium in a visiting uniform on Tuesday.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
No player had ever posted 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a season before the Dodgers star.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Dodger fans love Shohei Ohtani — and his dog. They got plenty of both on Wednesday.
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
