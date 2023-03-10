Cuba's five-run 7th inning

CBC

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people near Cornwall made the same unsettling discovery within a 24-hour period: a tracking device had been placed on their vehicles without their knowledge. Both received notifications that an Apple AirTag tracker was trying to connect to their iPhones, according to OPP Inspector Marc Hemmerick of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment. The problem: neither owned such devices. "They both noticed that AirTag devices had been placed in hidden areas