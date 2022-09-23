Cuban zoo helps deaf visitors experience the wild

STORY: Cuba's national zoo has become

a lot more welcoming for deaf visitors

Locator: Havana, Cuba

Sign language interpreters started accompanying

groups of deaf people earlier in 2022

(Yoandra Oliva López, Interpreter)

"A few deaf people came to the zoo because they knew they just came to see the animals without knowing anything, so they didn’t visit the zoo, but now they are coming."

The tours are one of several programs

the zoo offers for people with disabilities

(Anaely Betharte, Visitor)

“It’s not the same visiting the zoo and only having visual information. It is the first time I have come, and now, with the sign language, I understand about different animals, their diet, their habits.”