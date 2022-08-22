Cuban entrepreneurs hopeful as government ponders reform

STORY: Could foreign investment help

propel Cuba's entrepreneurs?

Oscar Fernandez runs a

Havana-based dried fruit business

He was able to modernize it

with a $40,000 loan from abroad

(Oscar Fernandez, Dehydrated Havana owner)

"A year ago, we produced a small amount. The business has emerged in the pandemic. It is a family business. My brother, my father, and I have seen, with the possibility of foreign investment, to increase what we were already doing, but with a lot of effort and difficulty, during a year and a half of work: the import of our first equipment, the export of the first batch of products. Now with this possibility that can bring us a capital investment, not inconsiderable, we are seeing much greater horizons. With that, we could see an increase in our current production by 10, 15 or even 20 times."

Cuba has allowed some foreign investment

while facing its worst economic crisis in decades

But the government has signaled it won't

give up its monopoly on foreign commerce