Cuba allows foreign scouts to fetch baseball talent

STORY: Date: September 11, 2023

The Cuban government is allowing scouts from foreign teams

to check out the country's homegrown talent

Location: Havana, Cuba

More than 80 baseball players took part in this showcase match

in the hope of getting spotted by scouts from countries such as Japan and South Korea

[Kenta Hagiwara, Talent scout from Japan]

“Every pitcher has a dream, and so do we. We always want Cuban players but sometimes they leave and we don’t have an opportunity to sign them. I’ve been following and looking at players and when I come back, they are not here anymore. That happens very often here. I have been following many Cuban players but they are gone. It is a shame.”

In 2019, Cuba opened up to Major League Baseball scouts from the U.S.

Only for the agreement to be canceled shortly afterwards by former President Donald Trump

as it was deemed to violate Washington's sanctions on Havana