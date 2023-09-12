Cuba allows foreign scouts to fetch baseball talent
STORY: Date: September 11, 2023
The Cuban government is allowing scouts from foreign teams
to check out the country's homegrown talent
Location: Havana, Cuba
More than 80 baseball players took part in this showcase match
in the hope of getting spotted by scouts from countries such as Japan and South Korea
[Kenta Hagiwara, Talent scout from Japan]
“Every pitcher has a dream, and so do we. We always want Cuban players but sometimes they leave and we don’t have an opportunity to sign them. I’ve been following and looking at players and when I come back, they are not here anymore. That happens very often here. I have been following many Cuban players but they are gone. It is a shame.”
In 2019, Cuba opened up to Major League Baseball scouts from the U.S.
Only for the agreement to be canceled shortly afterwards by former President Donald Trump
as it was deemed to violate Washington's sanctions on Havana