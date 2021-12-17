Cub Scout Pack receives $15,000 donation after having items stolen
The Cub Scouts Pack 141 of West Palm Beach received a generous donation from the community after learning their camping trailer filled with items was stolen on Thanksgiving.
As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the league, the NHL has decided to shut down Flames, Panthers and Avalanche games until after the holiday break.
The NFL experienced multiple teams with large COVID-19 outbreaks this week.
An emotional yet peaceful Maurice told media that the Jets needed a new voice.
Watson's accounts, such as Instagram and Cash App, reportedly were subject to a signed search warrant from October.
After playing in an empty arena on Thursday, the Canadiens had to postpone their game against the Bruins altogether.
Robin Lehner was one of several ejected players late in his team's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
Pastrnak's struggles won't last forever, which makes this the perfect time to trade for him.
Multiple experts suggested to Yahoo Sports that leagues could consider even greater changes. Would that include asymptomatic athletes being able to play?
Some fans are not happy that their Raptors and Maple Leafs tickets have been cancelled.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
Parham has a concussion and is expected to leave the hospital Friday.
Byron Leftwich played for the franchise and has had championship success in Tampa Bay. But he's hardly alone in the candidate pool.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Watanabe is arguably the most important Raptors bench player at this time. The stat sheet won't tell you the whole story.
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
Brandon Staley has preached two things since being hired as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach in January: consistency in his message and playing aggressively. That isn't going to change despite plenty of second guessing by many after a 34-28 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. The Chargers came up empty in three red-zone trips — with two being on decisions to go for it on fourth down — and were 2 of 5 overall on fourth downs. All four of Staley's fourth-down calls were c
The Calgary Flames were already sidelined by COVID-19. Now the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have joined them. The NHL announced Friday the three clubs have been shut down until after the league's holiday break, "due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days." A total of 20 games have been postponed amid a sharp rise in players entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocol in recent weeks, including a m
CLEVELAND (AP) — The blind-side hit that finally took out Baker Mayfield came off the field. Cleveland's quarterback had toughed it out for months, playing — and struggling — with a fractured left shoulder, bruised knee and heel issue. He was back to being himself, mostly healed. “This is the best I’ve felt since Week 2,” Mayfield said following last week's win over Baltimore. Now, he's sacked. And he's hardly alone. Mayfield is one of several Cleveland starters — along with coach Kevin Stefansk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zach Cunningham landed in a somewhat familiar place last week when Tennessee claimed him off waivers from the Houston Texans. Cunningham, who is expected to see his first action with the Titans on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, spoke of his comfort level with Tennessee's defensive scheme and the city of Nashville. The linebacker was an All-Southeastern Conference player at Vanderbilt before the Texans drafted him in 2017. “I know a few people on the team being as
TORONTO — COVID-19 outbreaks, cancelled games, and reduced crowd capacity has dominated news around the Toronto Raptors this week. It's conjured memories of March 11, 2020, when the NBA promptly closed shop after Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive. Like dominoes, sports events and leagues around the league followed suit. The NBA didn't resume until July in a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida, nearly four months later. With case numbers rising across the league, there's been specu