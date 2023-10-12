CU Boulder takes on Stanford Friday night at Folsom Field
Deion Sanders said on Tuesday Travis Hunter has a "tremendous chance" to play after suffering from a lacerated kidney.
Deion Sanders said on Tuesday Travis Hunter has a "tremendous chance" to play after suffering from a lacerated kidney.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.Ontario Provincial Police have laid three gross indecency charges against a 97-year-old Ottawa woman, alleging she was involved in sexual assaults in the 1960s and 1970s in northern Ontario residential and day schools.In a news release, OPP said someone contacted them late last year about incidents "at residential and day schools in Fort Albany and Moosonee, as well as a detention facility in Sudbury."After investigating, police said three charges
Canadian singer Justin Bieber sparked backlash and confusion after flubbing the photo of a post meant to convey support for Israel.
Air Canada took one of their Montreal-based B787 first officers out of service on Monday after discovering posts that allegedly showed the pilot holding offensive signs at a Palestine protest.
JERUSALEM (AP) — In the three and a half decades since it began as an underground militant group, Hamas has pursued a consistently violent strategy aimed at rolling back Israeli rule — and it has made steady progress despite bringing enormous suffering to both sides of the conflict. But its stunning incursion into Israel over the weekend marks its deadliest gambit yet, and the already unprecedented response from Israel threatens to bring an end to its 16-year rule over the Gaza Strip. Israel's r
ReutersAfter nine days of chaos sparked by the sudden downfall of Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans have finally nominated a successor for the Speaker’s gavel: Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), McCarthy’s longtime number two.In a secret ballot vote held behind closed doors on Wednesday morning, 113 lawmakers chose Scalise, with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) earning 99 votes, a source familiar with the proceeding told The Daily Beast.For the bitterly divided House GOP, however, a resolution to their leadership
The Pennsylvania senator responded to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert’s question about the awkwardness of running into lawmakers he’s taunted.
Couple married in 1997 and share two children
Plans to convert a 1930s cinema into a golf-themed dining venue have not gone down well with some locals
The former president’s claim about his successor is somewhat new ― but is underpinned by some of his unsavory pre-presidency rhetoric.
Bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas attackers lay outside burned-out homes in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, days after the Palestinian militant group launched a large-scale surprise assault on Israel.
A person who was on set told Variety that Momoa has "always dressed in that bohemian style" and wasn't dressing like Depp.
Investigators said the abuse began when she was 7 years old.
Hugh Jackman celebrated his 55th birthday on Thursday
In planning for a possible default, Trump's favorite lender chopped down what Trump said he was worth by up to 75%, fraud-trial testimony revealed.
Kelce, who is currently rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift, was in a five-year on-again, off-again relationship with the sports presenter
Khloé does not mince words to her mother in a preview of next week's 'The Kardashians', telling Kris: "I'm never f---ing heard. We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole"
A trial may offer clarity about why, exactly, the former president squirreled away government records at Mar-a-Lago.
“Looks like he’s boxed them up, taped up the box, and sent them to long-term storage,” said Glenn Kirschner.
Jim Jordan has long denied he knew anything about the alleged abuse by Richard Strauss against OSU students
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyNo American president caused Hamas’ surprise assault across the Gaza border that killed over 900 Israelis—mostly in deliberate, brutal attacks on civilians, including 260 at a music festival—and kidnapping about 150 more. But U.S. policy, especially the Trump administration’s, contributed to the unsustainable situation that made an outbreak of violence more likely.Claims that “Trump brought peace to the Middle East” are almost an inve