CU BEST Center Addresses Climate Change through Building

The Canadian Press

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday: ENGLAND Three of the bottom four in the Premier League are in action at the start of a midweek round of games. Among them is Newcastle, which is in last place and will look for its first win in a home match against next-to-last Norwich. Newcastle, which recently came under Saudi Arabia ownership, has six points from 13 games. Leeds, which is just outside the relegation zone in fourth-to-last place, hosts Crystal Palace in the other game.