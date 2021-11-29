CU BEST Center Addresses Climate Change through Building
The Building Energy Smart Technology Center at CU Boulder is looking to the building environment to address climate change.
The Building Energy Smart Technology Center at CU Boulder is looking to the building environment to address climate change.
It's been a clumsy path, but Geoff Molson's recent decisions seem like positive ones.
Max Scherzer is set to make more per season than any player in MLB history.
Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux are expected to stay on with the organization after cashing in.
Only four NHL teams play four games this upcoming week, but here are the best streaming options from the bunch.
Cook will miss 'a few games' but is expected to return this season.
Speculation that Mauricio Pochettino will be recruited as Manchester United boss next summer is not going away following the interim appointment of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.
The AL East upstarts are trying to complete a transformation like the one Kevin Gausman helped the San Francisco Giants achieve.
Dalton Del Don runs through all the fantasy fallout of Week 12, including the Rams losing their third straight.
A Bills-Patriots AFC East showdown highlights next week's NFL games.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
Fred VanVleet had thoughts about officiating after the Raptors’ loss to the Celtics. But he’s not trying to get fined, so he kept them to himself. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the scathing comments Tkachuk aimed at Lemieux after an incident between the two ended in a bite.
The Rangers went big to secure the first top-level shortstop to sign in a loaded class.
Goran Dragic will be away from the Raptors for an undetermined amount of time to deal with a personal matter.
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle to remove "a little bone particle," coach Steve Nash told reporters on Monday. A status update will be made after the procedure.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday: ENGLAND Three of the bottom four in the Premier League are in action at the start of a midweek round of games. Among them is Newcastle, which is in last place and will look for its first win in a home match against next-to-last Norwich. Newcastle, which recently came under Saudi Arabia ownership, has six points from 13 games. Leeds, which is just outside the relegation zone in fourth-to-last place, hosts Crystal Palace in the other game.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending right knee injury Sunday night at Baltimore, a person familiar with the two-time Pro Bowler's status told the Associated Press on Monday. Conklin tore his patellar tendon in the first quarter, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the injury. An MRI taken Monday confirmed the diagnosis of a tear. Coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to speak with reporters later in
Terry McLaurin will get the attention but switch your focus to another WFT player.
SASKATOON — With Canada's Olympic curling trials now complete, the focus for many teams will soon shift to the upcoming quadrennial even though there's still half a season left to play. Teams skipped by Jennifer Jones and Brad Gushue will represent Canada at February's Winter Games after close victories Sunday. The Beijing door may now be closed for Canada's other four-player teams, but the 2026 Milan Games already beckon on the distant horizon. For many athletes looking to make another four-yea
The impact from the new COVID-19 variant is being felt in the sports world. The Winter Universiade in Lucerne, Switzerland, was cancelled on Monday, less than two weeks before the Games were scheduled to open. Canada was to send a team of 102 student athletes to the Games, in nine teams across seven sports. And Canada's women's junior field hockey team is stranded in Potchefstroom, South Africa with no flights home, after their World Cup, set to open Dec. 5, was cancelled. Nora Struchtrup, a 19-