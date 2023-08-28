CSUB holds formal ceremony for new students
Students return to California State University Bakersfield on Mon, Aug 28.
Hundreds of people assembled in Saskatoon Sunday afternoon, protesting new policies around students' pronouns and sexual education in schools.Sunday's rally occurred around the Wildwood area, outside the office of Don Morgan, the minister of Crown Investment Corporation, as well as labour relations and workplace safety. It is the latest in a wave of opposition to the education policies announced earlier this week."Stop this. It's not in the interest of saving children, or making children safe,"
A school in India is ordered sealed after its teacher asked students to slap their Muslim classmate.
HOUSTON (AP) — The library at Houston’s Lockhart Elementary had been a refuge for 8-year-old Sydney, who has struggled because of dyslexia. The school’s librarian, Cheryl Hensley, curated a space that encouraged her to read. But now Texas has taken over Houston’s public school district, and her refuge has been repurposed as a space to be used in part for discipline. While students can still check out books, there will be no one to guide them. Hensley, the librarian, is gone. “I’m hurt ... and no
Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET in Thornhill, Ont. CBC News will carry the news conference live in this story.Ontario's Education Minister is set to make an announcement Monday ahead of the start of the school year, just days after the province reached a tentative deal with Ontario's secondary school teachers' union.The deal — the province called it a "tentative agreement" while the union called it a "proposal" — would see the two sides continue bargaining until
France will ban children from wearing the abaya, the loose-fitting, full-length robes worn by some Muslim women, in state-run schools, its education minister said on Sunday ahead of the back-to-school season. France, which has enforced a strict ban on religious signs in state schools since 19th century laws removed any traditional Catholic influence from public education, has struggled to update guidelines to deal with a growing Muslim minority. In 2004, it banned headscarves in schools and passed a ban on full face veils in public in 2010, angering some in its five million-strong Muslim community.
LÉVIS, Que. — The psychological harm suffered by a Quebec elementary teacher after a student brought knives to school and told classmates he planned to kill her was a workplace injury, the province's labour tribunal has ruled. The teacher, identified only as K.R. in the ruling, filed a workplace injury claim in February 2020, saying the incident — which took place three months before — and the boy's continued presence in her class led to an anxiety disorder. The tribunal ruling overturns a May 2
Post-secondary schools in Edmonton are seeing record-high enrolment rates for international students.The University of Alberta will welcome 44,036 students total this upcoming school year across their undergraduate and master's programs. About 8,457 of them are international students, accounting for 20 per cent of this year's total enrolments. For comparison, in fall 2021, there were 8,216 international students at the U of A.MacEwan University made 756 admissions offers to international student
Jessica Reid has thought about quitting the career she'd dreamed of since childhood hundreds of times. Until recently, she was overwhelmed by her workload as an elementary school teacher— planning lessons for all subjects, creating behavioural support plans for students, grading, not to mention actual classroom time — while also raising three young kids of her own. But then Reid turned to artificial intelligence, joining droves of other teachers who say the technology keeps their workload manage
Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they've reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that accused the Ivy League school of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw. Under the agreement, Yale will modify its policies regarding medical leaves of absence, including streamlining the reinstatement process for students who return to campus. The student group, which also represents alumni, had argued the process was on
President Joe Biden will spotlight on Monday efforts to combat cratering U.S. student performance since the COVID-19 pandemic, as Republicans work to feature the emotionally charged issue of education in the 2024 campaign. Biden, who returned on Saturday from a week-long vacation, will mark the time of year when U.S. parents send children back to school with his own trip to Washington's Eliot-Hine Middle School. The Capitol Hill area school for children aged 11 to 13 is working to boost its predominantly low-income students' arithmetic with a tutoring program in partnership with George Washington University.
MONTREAL — As Quebec struggles to recruit enough teachers to fill its classrooms ahead of the new school year, a major union is warning that it's proving equally hard to find enough support staff. The Fédération des employées et employés de services publics said Sunday there is a worrying number of vacancies for positions such as secretaries, special education technicians and educators who provide childcare outside of school hours. The latter shortage is the most acute, with about 230 vacant pos
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting a District of Columbia public middle school on Monday to welcome students back for the new school year. The Bidens are heading to Eliot-Hine Middle School, located east of the U.S. Capitol, to mark the District of Columbia's first day of school for the 2023-24 year. The event kicks off several back-to-school activities for the first lady, who is traveling later in the week to the Midwest to celebrate teachers and to hig
Student concerns over affordability are at the core of a record-breaking number applications for campus housing, according to a services director with the University of Calgary.For the second year in a row, the university saw the number of people moving into dorms reach a new high.Shane Royal, the U of C's director of ancillary services — an operations group responsible for student accommodations — points to a number of factors spurring the trend, including the rental crunch in the city."We have
Parents are choosing alternative schooling options for their kids over public schools. And states are supporting them by granting public funds.
Nova Scotia has not submitted an action plan that would give it access to $123 million in federal funds for child care and early childhood education this year.Under a 2021 agreement with Ottawa, the province agreed to submit an action plan and progress report at the beginning of the fiscal year in April in order to access federal funds to achieve a goal of a $10 a day child-care fee for parents by 2026.That agreement, officially called the Canada–Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child
The Department of Education said that the share of federal student loan disbursements going to graduate students is at its highest point in history -- something that is cause for concern, as the...
The woman who was hit by a stray bullet while attending a high school football game in South Los Angeles was a school employee, according to police sources.
