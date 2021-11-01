CSU auctioning tiny house built by students

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin will miss “multiple weeks” after dislocating his left elbow in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he's not entirely sure whether Conklin will need surgery or have to go on injured reserve, which would mean he would miss a minimum of three games. Stefanski does expect Conklin to return at some point this season. Conklin returned to the lineup Sunday after missing two games with a knee injury only t