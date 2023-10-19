'We All Can Cry': US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Addresses Ceasefire Protest

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib delivered an emotional speech at a protest calling for an immediate Israel-Hamas ceasefire, in Washington, on Wednesday, October 19.

The demonstration, organized by the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and IfNotNow, began at noon. Demonstrators called on lawmakers to work toward a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Footage taken by Wid Lyman shows Tlaib visibly upset as she addressed the crowd, saying “If we’re not crying, something is wrong. And so I’m telling you now, President Biden, not all of America is with you on this one, and you need to wake up and understand that.”

The video then shows protestors marching towards the Capitol and House Office buildings chanting, “No more weapons, no more war, ceasefires what we’re calling for.”

Capitol Police said the arrests in relation to the protest were ongoing on Wednesday evening. Three people were arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, police said. Credit: Wid Lyman via Storyful