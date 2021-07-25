Cruz's line-drive solo homer
Nelson Cruz smashes a line drive over the center-field wall for a solo home run, giving the Rays a 2-1 lead in the 6th
Winner of five Olympic medals, Penny Oleksiak could set a record for most medals by a Canadian athlete in the Summer Olympics on Monday.
Canada has its first medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
The loss doesn't eliminate the Americans from gold medal contention. It is, however, even more cause for concern.
In his Olympic debut, Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in just under two hours by a player ranked 190th in the world who was not even scheduled to compete.
Tom Brady’s social media team deserves a raise.
A Dutch rider celebrated like she took gold after the women’s cycling road race, only to find out she actually finished way, way back of the winner.
Watson and the Texans spent months aware that the NFL could remove him from the field until his legal issues were resolved. The league ultimately has declined to do that, putting Watson into a position where he can start applying more pressure to his football future.
Kylie Masse, Regan Smith and Kylie McKeown now have the three fastest times in Olympic history.
Canadian divers Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu have won silver in the women's three-metre synchronized springboard.
Osaka spoke to several media outlets after her first-round Olympic win.
After finishing fourth twice in Rio, Jennifer Abel struggled to find the joy for diving. Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu changed all of that and some lessons in ballet have helped them both become better divers.
The Tokyo Olympics just gave us a vision of a nightmare future: a basketball-shooting robot.
Ahmed Hafnaoui didn't just astonish the swimming world, he also shocked himself.
Peru's Angelo Caro Narvaez hit a rail where nobody should ever hit a rail.
It might seem odd that a person who spends so much time in the water wouldn’t be a fan of getting wet, but that’s just how Pamela Ware rolls.
Jones, 31, is entering the final season of his contract.
Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't want to miss a single moment this season. The star wide receiver believes he and his Cleveland Browns teammates are poised to do something big. Appearing at his youth football camp, Beckham, who has made a speedy recovery from a season-ending knee injury in 2020, said he has high hopes for this year's Browns. "It's just something that feels special about this team," he said Sunday at Gilmour Academy. "I think there's something special going on."
Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, suffered a significant knee injury last November,
After their first Olympic loss since 2004, the Americans learned this much: They need more from their biggest star.
The United States men's national basketball team fell to France in their first Olympics loss since 2004, as Team USA racked up four gold medals overall, and while Team USA softball is off to the finals, the women's gymnastics team find themselves looking up at Russia in the standings.