The Canadian Press

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Jenna Caira delivered one of her devastating change-ups. The Canadian reliever did it again. And again. Five in all. Each one fouled off in Tokyo's searing summer heat. Up 0-2 in the count Saturday on Australia's Taylah Tsitsikronis, who had moments earlier smacked starter Sara Groenewegen's final offering just wide of the left-field foul pole for what would have been a second-inning grand slam, Caira couldn't quite get one past her locked-in adversary. The 32-year-old from Tor