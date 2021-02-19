Cruz expresses regret for controversial Cancun trip

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz returned to a storm of criticism in Houston, Texas on Thursday after flying to Mexico for vacation as millions of Texans struggle through a deadly deep freeze.

In a statement earlier this week, Cruz said he flew to the resort town of Cancun with his family at the request of his young daughters.

But he ultimately cut his trip short after critics slammed his comments.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Cruz called the trip a "mistake" and assured Texans he was working with officials to restore power across the state.

"You know, I have to admit I started having second thoughts almost the moment I sat down on the plane."

Viewed as a presidential hopeful for 2024, Cruz is now facing calls to resign as further details of his vacation emerge.

In text messages obtained by American Bridge, a Democratic political group, Cruz's wife Heidi had asked neighbors whether they wanted to join the family in Cancun.

In December, Cruz had criticized mayor Stephen Adler of Austin, Texas for traveling to Mexico while telling others not to do so during the global health crisis.

His aborted trip comes as some 2.7 million Texans remain paralyzed by freezing temperatures, power and water outages.

Nearly two dozen people have died due to the cold snap so far.