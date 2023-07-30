Cruisin event offers one-stop kickoff for APS school year

WCPO - Cincinnati Scripps

At least 30 dead dogs and 86 living dogs were discovered and seized at an animal shelter in Madison Township called Helping Hands for Furry Paws, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said adult dogs and puppies were being kept in different structures on two different properties in the township. After a search of both properties, sheriff's deputies and dog warden investigators found the dogs being kept in "the most horrible conditions they have ever seen," reads a press release from the sheriff's office. https://www.wcpo.com/news/local-news/butler-county/madison-township/sheriff-90-living-and-30-dead-dogs-found-at-animal-rescue-in-madison-township