Cruise Ship Involved in Collision During Severe Weather in Mallorca

The P&O Cruises ship Britannia broke free of its mooring and was involved in a collision in Palma, on the Spanish island of Mallorca, during a storm with wind gusts of up to 100 km/h on Sunday, August 27.

Videos filmed by X user @Stephen Marsh show severe weather outside the Palma cruise terminal and passengers waiting to reboard the Britannia.

“Storm in Palma Mallorca breaks it’s [sic] moorings and pushes P&O Britannia into another ship and onto rocks. Ship not compromised and being pushed back into position by tugs” Marsh wrote in his post containing the video.

News reports said the Britannia broke mooring and crashed into another ship. Several people received minor injuries and were treated on board, P&O said in a statement obtained by WalesOnline.

Storyful has contacted P&O for a statement.

Mallorca was under yellow and orange alerts for severe weather on Sunday, and Palma police reported downed trees and damaged buildings in the city. Credit: Stephen Marsh via Storyful