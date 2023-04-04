Crows Caw as Morning Snow Falls on Central Colorado
Snow fell on parts of central Colorado on the morning of Tuesday, April 4, which the National Weather Service said could cause hazardous conditions in mountain passes.
This video filmed by Twitter user @hiracing, who said it was captured in Woodland Park, shows snow falling at dawn.
The National Weather Service said scattered showers would continue on Wednesday and additional accumulations of up to two inches would be possible. Credit: @hiracing via Storyful