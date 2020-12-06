Crowds Throng Oxford Street in London on First Saturday Since Easing of Restrictions

Thousands of shoppers visited high streets in central London on December 5, the first Saturday since lockdown restrictions were eased in the city.

According to Sky News, retail experts predicted that £1.5bn would be spent that day by shoppers across the UK.

The Evening Standard reported that Mayor Sadiq Khan was among the shoppers in the Oxford Street area.

Khan told the Evening Standard: “It’s quite clear speaking to shopkeepers, businesses and those in retail, they’ve had a horrendous nine months, they’re keen to make sure this golden month and this golden quarter they can make up some of the ground lost." Credit: Stephen Cannon via Storyful